OSWEGO – The City of Oswego’s Small Business Group is thrilled to announce a series of exciting promotions and events designed to celebrate and support our vibrant small business community this holiday season. From festive open houses to special shopping incentives, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Holiday Open House Kick off the holiday season with the Holiday Open House! On Sunday, November 17, 2024, from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m., local businesses will welcome the community with special promotions and extended hours. Storefronts will be beautifully decorated, creating a festive atmosphere perfect for holiday shopping and celebration.

Small Business Saturday Join us on Saturday, November 30, 2024, for Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to supporting our local, independently owned businesses. This special event coincides with the City of Oswego Tree Lighting, making it a day full of community spirit and holiday cheer.

Home for the Holidays Raffle Starting December 1 through December 9, 2024, customers can participate in our Home for the Holidays Raffle. Participating small businesses will donate items or gift cards valued at $25 for a grand raffle basket. During this spending and earning period, customers can earn raffle tickets according to each participating business’s specific promotion rules. The drawing will take place on December 11, adding an element of excitement to holiday shopping.

Eat and Shop Experience the best of Oswego’s culinary and retail offerings with our “Eat and Shop” promotion. On Fridays, December 6th, 13th, and 22nd, 2024, dine at a participating restaurant and show your receipt at a participating retail store to receive a 10% discount on your purchase. This promotion encourages the community to enjoy a full day of eating and shopping locally.

These events are designed to foster community spirit, support local businesses, and make the holiday season in Oswego truly special. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating and supporting our small business community.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...