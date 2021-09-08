LIVERPOOL, N.Y. – The CNY Diaper Bank, a local nonprofit that collects diapers for families in need, encourages families and community members of all ages and abilities to participate in “The Diaper Run.”

The second annual virtual 5K is being held in recognition of “National Diaper Need Awareness Week,” Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2021. Runners, walkers and crawlers can participate in a 5K or shorter distance event on their own time at any point during the week.

National Diaper Need Awareness Week was created in 2012 by the National Diaper Bank Network to raise awareness and mobilize efforts to end diaper need, a hidden consequence of poverty.

“There are far too many families that can’t afford to make a ‘diaper run,’ so we are asking the Central New York community to run for them,” said Michela Hugo, founder of the CNY Diaper Bank. “The Diaper Run is a fun way to raise awareness of diaper need in our community, and all event proceeds will go directly toward diaper purchases for an increased number of local families facing financial hardship. For every $100 raised, we will be able to help provide 1,000 diapers to babies and toddlers in need.”

Individuals and families interested in participating in The Diaper Run can register online at runsignup.com/diaperrun. Registration for the virtual 5K is $25 for adults and $15 for youth (13-17 years old). Children (0-12 years old) can run, walk or crawl for free. T-shirts are available for purchase for an additional $12 for adults and $10 for youth. Upon registering, participants will have the option to additionally support the organization through fundraising. The race registration fee is waived after raising $100 or more. Times from The Diaper Run can optionally be submitted to the virtual results portal on the CNY Diaper Bank’s website.

Half of all children under 5 years old in Syracuse alone live in poverty, and one out of four lives in extreme poverty. Though diapers are an essential need for babies, they are not covered by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or by Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits. Since an adequate supply of diapers for a single child can cost $100 per month, diapers become a cost many families can’t afford.

The CNY Diaper Bank works with 37 partner agencies in the area to distribute over 185,000 diapers to more than 3,000 local babies and toddlers each month. The organization has distributed close to 4 million diapers since its inception, including nearly 2 million diapers in 2020 alone.

For more information on The Diaper Run event or sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected] or visit cnydiaperbank.org.

About CNY Diaper Bank: The Central New York Diaper Bank is a nonprofit that was created in 2016 to help social service organizations in the Syracuse area distribute diapers to families in need. It is a part of the National Diaper Bank Network. CNY Diaper Bank’s mission is to ensure that all Central New York families have access to an adequate supply of diapers, and to build awareness of diaper need in our community.

