HANNIBAL, NY – The Hannibal Free Library will host children’s author and illustrator Brian Yanish on Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at the Hannibal Community Center.

Yanish’s visit will kick off the library’s summer reading program. Yanish is the creator of the graphic chapter book series Shark and Bot.

The comic character-building workshop is designed for grades K-6. In it, students will create a dynamic character and use that character to concept a 4-panel mini-comic.

Children can create their own character during the June workshop, or complete a worksheet of their character beforehand. Copies of the character building worksheet are available now at the library.

Yanish will share about his working process and techniques used in his own published comics. He will also provide a post-workshop assignment to work on while he’s drawing. Yanish will finish with a Q & A and book signing.

Light refreshment provided, as well as door prizes of two of the author’s books.

