Oswego, NY – The Mental Health & Wellness Fair is set to take place in Oswego this Saturday, June 3rd. Organized by the Oswego County Prevention Coalition, the fair will include guest speakers Matt Griffin, as well as a diverse range of regional and state vendors and organizations.

The fair, which will be held at the Lake Ontario Event & Conference Center located at 26 E 1st St in Oswego, NY, will be open from 10am to 2pm. Admission is free for all attendees, offering an exceptional opportunity to engage with valuable resources and services related to mental health and wellness.

The Mental Health & Wellness Fair will feature an extensive list of participating vendors and organizations. Among the many esteemed participants are the Alanon, Alcoholics Anonymous, ARISE, Catholic Charities, Child Advocacy Center, Clear Path for Vets, CRARC/Bridges, Face Painting by Charlene Himple, Farnham Prevention, Farnham Prevention Peers, Fidelis Health Care

Food Bank CNY – SNAP, Friends of Recovery Oswego County & VOW Foundation, Helio Health, Kindred Rose Massage, Liberty Resources Oswego Mobile Crisis, New Vision Students (Mindfulness Activities), OCO Clubhouse, OCO Other Programs, OCORC/RHN – Photo Booth, Oswego County Prevention Coalition & YC3 & STOP DWI, Office of Mobility Management, Oswego County Health Dept. (Smoothie Bike), Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition

Oswego County Workforce, Problem Gambling Resource Center, Road 2 Recovery, The Desens House, and Upstate Mammography.

These organizations offer a wide range of services, resources, and support related to mental health and wellness. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with experts, gather information, and discover valuable community information.

One of the highlights of the event will also be guest speaker Matt Griffin, a mental health advocate and author. A 21-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and former police officer, Griffin brings a unique perspective to the topic of mental health.



As the owner of Journey Speaking and Books, he has become a national speaker, mentor, and consultant, dedicated to transforming the culture surrounding mental health for members of the military, emergency services, and law enforcement. Attendees will have the chance to hear Griffin’s inspiring message and learn more about his bestselling book, “The Journey to Midnight.”

For more information about the event, please contact [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...