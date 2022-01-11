OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union Board of Directors applications are now available by download or at any Compass FCU location.

Eligible members can be placed on this year’s ballot by simply filling out the Candidate Application on the credit union’s website at www.compassfcu.com/board-of-directors-info.

There are currently three vacancies to be filled, each are three year terms. Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, February 1. Following February 1, nominations may be made by petition through March 24. Nominations from the floor will not be accepted.

Applications are to be returned to any Compass office, or submitted via email to Nominating Committee Chair, Darcy Antonucci, at [email protected]. Questions in regards to candidate applications can also be directed to the email above.

The Board of Directors election is scheduled to take place at the Compass Annual Meeting, which is tentatively set for early May. More details on the Annual Meeting will be available in the coming weeks.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU and on Twitter @CompassFCU.

About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing nearly 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related