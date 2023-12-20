Compass Federal Credit Union & Oswego County Opportunities Partner for Successful Holiday Toy Drive

OSWEGO – December 20, 2023, Compass Federal Credit Union and Oswego County Opportunities partnered this month for a highly successful toy drive, helping to ensure Oswego County families in need are able to enjoy the holiday season.

All new and unwrapped toys donated to Compass FCU locations were presented to Oswego County Opportunities and distributed to families in need in Oswego County.

“It was our pleasure to be able to work alongside OCO to help bring the joy of Christmas to less fortunate children this holiday season,” said Compass Federal Credit Union CEO, Jennifer Rupert. “Seeing so many toys under our Compass trees was fantastic and we thank our supportive membership for coming out in big numbers this year to help the cause.”

Compass members made donations at all three main locations of the credit union including 131 George St. and 300 West First St. in Oswego and 208 North Second St. in Fulton.

It has been a busy holiday season for Compass as the credit union is also finalizing its annual food drive in conjunction with Human Concerns, Inc.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

