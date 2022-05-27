PULASKI – ConnextCare awards a scholarship annually in memory of Kathleen A. Ellis, the first Nurse Practitioner in New York state.

Ellis was well known in our local community for her passion and commitment to serving our rural population. She worked at Northern Oswego County Health Services, Inc. (NOCHSI), which is now ConnextCare, at its Pulaski location, and spent four years working at NOCHSI’s Mexico Health Center. The community mourned the loss of Ellis when she lost her battle with cancer and passed away in December of 1996 at the age of 52.

The Kathy A. Ellis Scholarship and Grant Funds are awarded to individuals entering a program or continuing education in the field of nursing. In order to qualify to apply, the candidate must be enrolled or have been accepted into accredited licensed practical nursing, registered nursing, or nurse practitioner programs.

For additional information regarding the Kathy A. Ellis scholarship and to print an application please visit connextcare.org/aboutus. All applications must be submitted no later than June 13, 2022.

About ConnextCare:

ConnextCare operates health centers in Central Square, Fulton, Mexico, Oswego, Parish, Phoenix, and Pulaski. It also operates eight school-based health centers located in APW, Mexico, Pulaski, Fulton and Sandy Creek School Districts. ConnextCare is accredited through the Joint Commission and is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance as a Patient-Centered Medical Home.

ConnextCare will see any patient regardless of their ability pay for the care they need. All major insurances are accepted, and a sliding fee scale discount program is available for eligible patients. For additional information on the services provided through ConnextCare visit www.connextcare.org or call (315) 298-6564.

