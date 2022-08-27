Constellation Supports Stuff-A-Bus

OSWEGO – United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director Patrick Dewine and Stuff-A-Bus co-chair Laurie Kelly recently met with representatives from Constellation to accept their generous employee-driven donation of school supplies for this year’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign.

“The employees of Nine Mile Point and James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Energy have continued to be among our strongest supporters of United Way of Oswego County’s Stuff-A-Bus school supply drive again this year. This annual initiative would not be possible without support from our diverse network of community partners,” Dewine said. “The need for school supplies in our county is great, and we are very fortunate to collaborate with Exelon, who recognizes that need and have once again stepped up to contribute to this cause.”

“Our employees really rally around the Stuff-A-Bus project each year,” said Pete Orphanos, site vice president of Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station. “The start of this school year is especially tough on families, and we are grateful for the opportunity to alleviate some of the strain by providing kids with the tools they need to go to school ready to learn.”

“Marking our 20th year of collecting school supplies, we are proud to continue offering this needed service to support our community,” Dewine said. “Thanks to support from our large network of volunteers, community-minded businesses, partner agencies, and dedicated representatives from each of the nine school districts, we are able to help ensure that each child in Oswego County has the tools they need to be ready to learn on the first day of school.”

More information about United Way, please visit their website, www.oswegounitedway.org.

