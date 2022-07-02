MEXICO, NY – The Oswego County 4-H is now accepting applications for their Summer Shooting Sports Program.

The program, led by New York State 4-H Shooting Sports Program trained volunteers and their community volunteers, is open to all boys and girls ages 12 to 19.

This summer program has two options to choose from: Rifle or a sampler of shotgun with muzzleloading. Both are being held on Wednesday nights from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Rifle will begin July 13 and is held at the North Sportsman’s Club in West Monroe.

The Summer Sampler of shotgun and muzzleloading starts July 20. Its first three sessions are at Leatherstocking Rod and Gun Club in Scriba and the last two classes are at Lock, Stock, and Barrel in Volney.

The 4-H Shooting Sports Rifle Program provides a positive experience for youth and promotes firearm safety. The program is also valuable for helping youth develop self-confidence, personal discipline, responsibility, teamwork, self-esteem and sportsmanship. The Oswego County Shooting Sports Rifle Program is not a hunter safety education program.

Previous experience or firearm ownership is not necessary for youth to participate in this hands-on learning experience. The Oswego County 4-H Program and its instructors, certified through the New York State 4-H Shooting Sports Program, will provide all firearms and necessary equipment. The instructors are volunteers who are chosen for their ability to teach and their skill at relating to youth.

A minimal fee of $30 will be charged for this program, which covers materials, safety equipment. Partial scholarships are provided through a donation from the Oswego County Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs.

Space is limited therefore registration is necessary, and parental or guardian permission is mandatory. COVID protocols will be followed and modified as needed. Youth can register to participate by completing the online registration at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/Summer20224HShootSports_235

If you need assistance or more information, please contact the Oswego County 4-H Office at 963-7286. ext. 400 or email at [email protected]. Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

