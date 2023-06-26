MEXICO, NY- Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County is accepting registrations into its Shooting Sports Programs. These programs are open to all girls and boys ages 12 to 19 who are interested in rifles and/or archery. Both programs will be held at the North Sportsman’s Club in West Monroe. The Shooting Sports Rifle program will be held on Tuesdays from 6 – 8 p.m. beginning July 11 and the Archery program will be held Fridays from 5 – 7 p.m., July 7, 14th, 21, and August 11 and 18.

The 4-H Shooting Sports Program provides a positive experience for youth and promotes firearm safety. The program is also valuable for helping youth develop self-confidence, personal discipline, responsibility, teamwork, self-esteem, and sportsmanship. The Oswego County Shooting Sports Programs are not hunter safety education programs.

Previous experience or firearm ownership is not necessary for youth to participate in this hands-on learning experience. The Oswego County 4-H Program and its instructors, certified through the New York State 4-H Shooting Sports Program, will provide all firearms and necessary equipment. The instructors are volunteers who are chosen for their ability to teach and their skill at relating to youth.

A program fee of $30.00 will be charged to cover the cost of materials and eye and ear protection. Partial scholarships are available through a donation from the Oswego County Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs. Space is limited; therefore, registration is necessary, and parental or guardian permission is mandatory. Youth can register to participate by completing the online registrations at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/Summer20234HShootSports_235 for Rifle and https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/Summer20234HShootSportsArchery_235 for Archery.

If you are interested in the Oswego County Shooting Sports Program, please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Program for more details, 315-963-7286 or email at [email protected]. You can find more information about our organization and other scheduled events at https://thatscooperativeextension.org/events. Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

