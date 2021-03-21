FULTON – Cindy Jerred, owner of Country Buzzins and Artistree Workshops, gave a virtual tour of her business to the Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club.

Members had the pleasure of “touring” her many rooms via Zoom as she talked about the family’s eclectic collection of mixed media artwork, signs, bird houses, jewelry, quilts, toys, books and more.

Artwork graces nearly every wall, cupboard and tabletop in the Jerred household. Even some of the floors, ceilings and stairways are adorned with visual treasures. Due to COVID-19 health regulations this past year, Country Buzzins wasn’t open to the public but did operate online.

Unfortunately, though Jerred could not hold her popular in-person art classes. She is looking forward to the time when classes can resume. To help keep her students’ creative energy flowing and their spirits up, she put together art kits and delivered them to doorsteps.

Thinking outside of the box has led Jerred and her talented family members to create countless one-of-a-kind pieces. The old adage “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure” is always part of their mindset. Old silverware and bits of sea glass may become wind chimes, a broken sled may be the perfect canvas for a stenciled design or rural landscape, and old gears and lights might just find new life as a 3-dimensional wall hanging.

New items such as handmade Easter baskets, unique condiments, clothing and seasonal decorations are also available. For shoppers looking for unique gifts or a little something special for themselves Country Buzzins offers just about anything you can imagine. They can be found online at: www.countrybuzzins.com and on Facebook. Artistree is also on Facebook and showcases many of the art pieces currently available.

Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets on Friday morning at 7 a.m. via Zoom. For information contact Peg Donnelly at (315) 593-3746. You may also visit us on Facebook.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related