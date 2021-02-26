MEXICO, NY – Career and Technical Education students at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation were recently recognized as Most Employable in their class for quarter two of the 2020-2021 school year.

Students are recognized as most employable students for the quarter, who exhibit traits that are desired by employers. The Oswego County Federal Credit Union sponsors the program with $50 gift cards to five students selected at random.

The following students were recognized for quarter two: Gabriel Balcom (Auto Technology, Sandy Creek), Kathrine Hefti (Nurse Assisting, Pulaski), Emma Lee (Nurse Assisting, Central Square), Martin Lilly (Computer Coding, Oswego), Zander Huebner (Computer Coding, Fulton), Robert Rose (Construction Technology, Oswego), Gabrielle Brown (Cosmetology, Sandy Creek), Shaina Turo (Cosmetology, Mexico), Gabriel Hanley (Culinary Arts, Pulaski), Cameron Waugh (Digital Media Technology, Fulton), Victoria Stoutenger (Early Childhood, Fulton), Owen Dixon (Heavy Equipment Repair & Operation, Central Square); Aaron Myers (Industrial Electrical Technology, Pulaski), David Mintonye (New Vision Allied Health, Pulaski), Jacob Holmes (New Vision Specialized Careers, Fulton), John Fralix (Outdoor Power Equipment Technology, Central Square) and Ben Ostrander (Welding Technology, APW).

