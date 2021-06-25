MEXICO, NY – Career and Technical Education Students at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation were recently recognized as Most Employable in their class for final quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.

Each honoree is nominated by a teacher who has witnessed the student exhibit traits that are desired by employers. Nominees bring a variety of employable skills to their CTE program, from efficiency to timeliness to customer service.

The following students were recognized for the fourth quarter: Brett Hariott (Welding); Samantha McRae (New Vision Allied Health); Grace Mason (Culinary Arts); Lauren Goss (New Vision Specialized Careers); Stefin Cooper (Heavy Equipment Repair and Operation); Emily Hamacher (Digital Media Technology); Matt McCarty (Construction Technology); Darian Barber (Welding); Nathan Carlin (Welding); Emily Ballou (Certified Nursing Assistant); Kyle Farmer (Automotive Technology); Paige Nitzke (Early Childhood Education); Shane Kinter (Public Safety and Justice); Aiden Seinoski (Computer Coding); and Kaila Loadwick (Cosmetology).

The Oswego County Federal Credit Union sponsors the program and awards $50 gift cards to five of the honorees selected at random.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...