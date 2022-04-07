MEXICO, NY – Career and Technical Education Students at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation were recently recognized as Most Employable in their class for quarter two of the 2021-2022 school year.

The Most Employable Award recognized students for character traits that make them employable in the field, and one student from each class is nominated each quarter. The program is supported by the Oswego County Federal Credit Union, who provides $50 gift cards to five lucky students selected at random.

The following students were recognized for quarter two: Ryan Engler (Oswego, Public Safety & Justice), Kylie Russo (Phoenix, Digital Media Technology), Avrora Korolyux (Central Square, Nursing Assistant year one), Evan Caroccio (Mexico, New Vision Specialized Careers), Axel Greenwood (Mexico, Heavy Equipment Repair & Operation), Breannah Demmo (Phoenix, Nursing Assistant year two), Hailey McGrew (Sandy Creek, Early Childhood Education), Braden Lucas (Central Square, Construction Technology), Dackoda Harris (Hannibal, Automotive Technology), John Gioia (Hannibal, Culinary Arts year two), Amber Burke (Mexico, Culinary Arts year one), Haley Lewis (Central Square, Cosmetology), Austin Dufrane (Pulaski, Industrial Electrical Technologies) and Trevor Coe (Mexico, Welding Technology).

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related