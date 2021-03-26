(PAWCATUCK, CT.) – Davis-Standard is pleased to offer its popular “Basics of Plastics Extrusion” seminar, in virtual format, April 13 through 15, 2021.

This three-day interactive seminar will cover the fundamentals of plastics extrusion, composition and properties of various polymers, and the mechanics of essential downstream processes.

Session topics include extruder components, temperature control, control systems, maintenance practices, screw and die design, among others. All participants will see a virtual borescoping demonstration as well as lab demonstrations, and receive a virtual tour of Davis-Standard’s manufacturing and technical facilities.

“This seminar has been extremely beneficial to customers who seek to improve the knowledge base of their engineering and operational teams to strengthen overall productivity,” explained John Christiano, Davis-Standard’s Vice President of Technology. “Although the seminar will be in virtual format this year, it still contains the same amount of robust instruction and interaction with our engineering and technical teams. We look forward to an outstanding session.”

Daily instruction will begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. The fee is $695 plus tax, per person, with a 10 percent discount given for groups of three or more from the same company.

Class size is limited to promote student and teacher interaction. This course fills up fast, so we encourage you to sign up now.

To register or for more information, including a list of topics, please visit https://info.davis-standard.com/seminar-registration-april-2021.

Contact Debbie Crowley at [email protected] for additional questions.

About Davis-Standard, LLC

Davis-Standard, LLC (www.davis-standard.com), headquartered in Pawcatuck, Conn., is a global leader in the design, development and distribution of extrusion and converting technology. Davis-Standard systems encompass over 11 product lines to support manufacturing applications and customers within every major industry. This includes the agriculture, automotive, construction, healthcare, energy, electronics, food and beverage packaging, and retail industries, among others. With more than 1,400 employees worldwide and a network of independent sales agents and suppliers in nearly every country, Davis-Standard is committed to engineering systems that are reliable, environmentally friendly, and offer a high return on investment. The company has manufacturing and technical facilities in the United States, Canada, China, Germany, Finland, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...