NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced four meetings to provide progress updates for communities participating in the 2022-23 Statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative.

Mobile air monitoring began in September 2022 in Brooklyn, Hempstead/New Cassel/Roosevelt/Uniondale/Westbury, Queens, and Syracuse. This first round of meetings will help DEC gather community input to target emission sources and future strategies to reduce air pollution in these communities, including the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

At the meetings, DEC staff will provide an overview of the initiative and present a preliminary overview of the first quarter of air monitoring results specific to each community. Information presented will include how and where the air monitoring is conducted on the street level and how DEC will compile and analyze the data to identify potential contributors of emissions for each pollutant being monitored. Preliminary data collection is now underway and results will be provided once additional information is compiled.

DEC will also provide an update on progress of establishing community advisory committees to engage with local stakeholders throughout this initiative. DEC will continue to hold regular meetings over the next year to update the community on the progress of the air monitoring and to provide a forum for input. Staff from DEC’s Division of Air Resources and the Office of Environmental Justice will be available to answer questions and respond to feedback.

A first round of meetings for Mount Vernon/Yonkers/New Rochelle and Rochester will be announced soon, and the second round of update meetings for the Bronx, Manhattan, Buffalo/Niagara Falls/Tonawanda area, and Capital Region are being scheduled for March.

Brooklyn

When: ?Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 1 p.m.

?Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 1 p.m. Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m8ff0146f1f06c86ab05575a46f21183f

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m8ff0146f1f06c86ab05575a46f21183f Meeting Number : 161 979 6832

: 161 979 6832 Meeting Password : kiVYUZNp753

: kiVYUZNp753 Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500

Hempstead/New Cassel/Roosevelt/Uniondale/Westbury

When: ?Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at 6 p.m.

?Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at 6 p.m. Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mdb83c63ffd50ac5a5dad0fe500660f78

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mdb83c63ffd50ac5a5dad0fe500660f78 Meeting Number : 161 959 5990

: 161 959 5990 Meeting Password : HempQuartUpdate1

: HempQuartUpdate1 Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500

Queens

When: ?Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at 6 p.m.

?Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at 6 p.m. Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m4f1b423630615fb647a300900968234b

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m4f1b423630615fb647a300900968234b Meeting Number : 161 472 8134

: 161 472 8134 Meeting Password : sG4Z3Dmyim4

: sG4Z3Dmyim4 Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500

Syracuse

When: ?Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at 6 p.m.

?Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at 6 p.m. Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m76f0b46c5b9adaa999b56e421fe41297

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m76f0b46c5b9adaa999b56e421fe41297 Meeting Number : 161 986 4600

: 161 986 4600 Meeting Password : air315

: air315 Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500

For more information about the Community Air Monitoring Initiative, visit the DEC website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/125320.html.

Interpreter services shall be made available to deaf persons, and translator services shall be made available to persons with limited English proficiency, at no charge for either service, upon written request.

Requests should be received 10 calendar days before each meeting, but DEC will make every effort to fulfill requests received closer to the meeting date. Requests can be directed to the NYSDEC Office of Communication Services, either by mail (address: NYSDEC, Office of Communication Services, 625 Broadway, Albany, New York 12233-4500), by telephone (518 402-8044) or by e-mail ([email protected]).