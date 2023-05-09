ALBANY – Following is a message from the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation about an upcoming virtual meeting:

What: The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will hold a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, May 10, to provide an update for Syracuse residents. Study areas in Syracuse are included as one of 10 communities that are part of DEC’s 2022-23 Statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative.

Mobile air monitoring started in September 2022 in Syracuse. At the meeting, DEC staff will provide an overview of the initiative and present a preliminary review of the second quarter of air monitoring results specific to the community. The initiative will help DEC identify sources of air pollution and climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions in these communities. DEC will provide results once additional information is compiled.

When: Wednesday, May 10, at 6 p.m.

Where: Virtual Meeting Link to join meeting via WebEx

Meeting Number: 161-132-1232 Meeting Password: air315



Call in Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500

Visit the DEC website for more information about the year-long community air monitoring initiative.