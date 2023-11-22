December events at Oswego Public Library

December 2 from 1 – 3 PM
   Santa Day in the Children’s Room featuring books, crafts, and a visit from Santa & Mrs. Clause. Plus a free book from the Oswego Bookmobile with gift wrapping included!
December 6 @ 5 PM

Medicare 101 is a free educational seminar from American Senior Benefits. Their goal is to give everyone a general overview of Medicare and to answer any questions you may have.

December 7 @ 10 AM
   Energy Efficiency & Customer Assistance presentation from National Grid will discuss saving energy, staying warm, and enjoying our long winters. Free giveaways for lowering energy bills and increasing your comfort!
December 9 @ 2 PM
   Harp & Soul playing holiday songs. Listen to seasonal favorites played by a quintet of harpists.
Photo from last year’s concert in the Oswego Public Library Community Room.

