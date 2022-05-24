Dental Assisting Students Teach Fulton Preschoolers Dental Health

FULTON – The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovations adult Dental Assisting program recently visited Noah’s Christian Nursery School in Fulton to educate the youngsters on the importance of dental hygiene.

The Dental Assisting students got creative with props and rhymes for an age-appropriate and fun lesson on brushing and flossing. ‘Sparky’ the dragon, a stuffed prop, really drove the lesson home with a reminder to brush those teeth all the way in the back.

“It was a really fun day,” said CiTi Dental Assisting Instructor Adele Haskins. “It’s great to be involved with the community and get kids excited about taking care of their teeth.”

The program at CiTi has a 100% job placement rate for graduating students. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average salary for an entry-level role is $41,180.

New this fall, the program will be offering a part-time schedule over the course of two years that could be ideal for working parents. For more information and to apply, visit CiTiboces.org/AdultOfferings or call 315.963.4283.

