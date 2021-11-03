OSWEGO – District Attorney Gregory Oakes recently joined New Vision students from the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation for a presentation at SUNY Oswego.

Oakes’ appearance showed students a glimpse of his everyday life while teaching them what it is really like in court. Students had the opportunity to ask questions about his profession.

“It was fascinating learning about Mr. Oakes’ life and what duties he has as a district attorney. I especially liked it when he talked about past cases that he has covered,” said New Vision student Emma McManus, Oswego City School District.

“Mr. Oakes’ presentation was very entertaining and educational,” said New Vision student Evan Caroccio, Mexico Academy and Central School District. “I am very glad that I got to learn a lot about his job, and I liked learning about the specific cases he has endured.”

More information about New Vision programs can be found at CiTiboces.org/CTE.

