Dr. Benjamin Fruce, Owner’s Son, Joins Advanced Dental Arts Practice

Dr. Benjamin Fruce has joined Advanced Dental Arts, (ADA), as a full-time dentist, it was announced by Dr. Frank J. Fruce, his father and practice owner.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome my son, Ben, to our family practice,” Dr. Fruce said. “Patients are enjoying his friendly manner, youthful energy, and total focus on their care. His mom, Gabriela, also works at the practice and we both couldn’t be more proud.”

Dr. Benjamin Fruce, a Fulton native, earned his BS in Biology from LeMoyne College in 2017 and his DDS from the University of Buffalo School of Dental Medicine in 2021. He completed a rigorous one-year general practice residency at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, which encompassed all phases of dentistry, including cosmetic, endodontic, pediatric, periodontal, oral surgery and implant dentistry.

He has also completed the Advanced Implant Program sponsored by the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, (AAID), which encompasses all aspects of implant surgery, including implant restorations and management of implant complications.

He is an associate fellow with the AAID and a member of the American Dental Association and the NY State Fifth District Dental Society. Dr. Fruce also enjoys being outdoors, hockey, cooking, and spending time with his family.

Advanced Dental Arts is a state-of-the-art general and cosmetic dental office dedicated to providing our patients with personalized, gentle care, Dr. Frank Fruce said. “We provide comprehensive treatment planning and use restorative and cosmetic dentistry to help our patients’ achieve optimal dental health. We are committed to continual education and training to give our patients the best possible outcome and results, and we use the most advanced technology, such as digital x-rays, to provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience.”

A Fulton native, with more than 25 years of experience, Dr. Frank Fruce received his doctorate from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston. He is a member of the Oswego County Dental Society, American Dental Association, and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. He is also an attending dentist at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center in Syracuse, and volunteers at the Dental Clinic where he teaches and mentors first year dentists in the Residency program.

ADA, located at 106 West First Street South, Fulton, is accepting new patients and can be reached at (315) 801-9153, or online at www.cnyfamilydentist.com.

