Educational Trip To The Dominican Republic Serves As Cultural Lesson For Hannibal Students

HANNIBAL, NY – An educational trip to the Dominican Republic proved to be a life-changing experience for members of the Hannibal High School Travel Club.

The group of ten students, along with Spanish teacher Michele Gowans and HCSD Superintendent Christopher Staats, traveled to the Dominican during February break to immerse themselves in the culture and learn about the environment.

“Students were able to actively engage in cultural practices such as Carnaval and experience first-hand the cultural similarities and differences,” Gowans said. “While the trip was guided in English, all students had to engage in Spanish to offer pleasantries, order meals, shop, and in many other natural situations.”

The trip also included a day at the Tres Ojos caves in Santo Domingo, white water rafting and learning the national dance of the Dominican Republic, the bachata.

“Going to the DR was one of the most awe-inspiring experiences I’ve had,” said Hannibal High School student Lena Turaj. “It was nice to step out of my comfort zone to dance, learn Jiu Jitsu, and even talk at the market. I was struck by how people interacted with each other, how much people value spending time with one another, and the connections that the communities build with each other.”

Students noted that the experience will leave an impression on them for the rest of their lives. From the cultural experiences to the human connections, the group returned to the US with a wealth of knowledge and a lifetime of memories.

“From the teaching perspective, the best part was seeing 100 percent participation in all activities and experiences without a second thought,” Gowans said. “The students were open to all the first-time opportunities and to making new friendships. They did it with a positive attitude and a smile.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...