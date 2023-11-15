Eight Hannibal Students Inducted Into National Honor Society

OSWEGO COUNTY – Eight Hannibal High School students recently earned recognition for a combination of academic success and overall character, as they were inducted into the Sadie Adamy chapter of the National Honor Society.

The inductees each lit a candle and took the NHS oath as they were lauded for demonstrating the characteristics required of an NHS member, which include scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship and character. Current NHS members read about each characteristic of the honor society and encouraged the inductees to strive to uphold their oath in their daily lives.

“This is an absolutely incredible accomplishment,” said Hannibal High School Principal Meredith Furlong. “Please continue to honor this pledge. Our world needs more individuals like you.”

NHS co-advisors Lisa Mason and Kristina Licatese-Linn echoed those sentiments as they presented each inductee with a certificate denoting their achievement.

The new inductees include Christopher Mandart, David Decker, Layla Emmons, Tyler Emmons, Olivia Kuc, Noah Poole, Sophia Salladin and Meredith Wakefield.

