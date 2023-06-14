EJD Middle School Honors PE Students Of The Year

PHOENIX, NY – Phoenix’s Phoenix’s Emerson J. Dillon Middle School recently concluded its Student of the Month program with its annual Physical Education Student of the Year Ceremony, which honors two students from each grade five through eight.recently concluded its Student of the Month program with its annual Physical Education Student of the Year Ceremony, which honors two students from each grade five through eight.

“This program is not about who is the best athlete,” explained physical education teacher and program organizer Paul Lyman. “It’s about acknowledging and showing our appreciation to those students who are deserving of recognition for always doing the right things.”

The program emphasizes character traits like being polite, kind, selfless, honest, trustworthy, respectful, responsible, and hard-working. Each month throughout the school year, one male and one female student in each grade level are collaboratively chosen as “Students of the Month” by EJD physical education staff.

Now at the conclusion of the school year, all the monthly winners met together on Thursday, June 8 for a celebratory pizza party. There, one male and one female student from each grade was announced as the “Student of the Year” and quickly joined by their secretly-invited families for congratulations, photos, and an “EJD PE ROCKS” t-shirt.

This year’s fifth grade Student of the Year winners were Elisa Reyes and Dante Posada. From sixth grade, the winners were Ashley Dumas and Elijah Kersey. Seventh grade winners were Ava Perfetto and Trever Prior. Finally, eighth grade winners included Bailey Hagar and Colin Kurzinski.

