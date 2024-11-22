OSWEGO COUNTY – Emerson J. Dillon Middle School’s Student Services Department recently hosted its annual Career Day, giving students an invaluable opportunity to explore diverse career paths and connect with professionals from various industries.

Throughout the morning, students had the chance to participate in three interactive career sessions, each led by representatives from CiTi BOCES, local businesses, government organizations, and various companies. From learning about cutting-edge technology to understanding public service roles, the event highlighted a wide range of industries, sparking curiosity and ambition in the next generation of professionals.

“This year’s Career Day was designed to inspire our students by showcasing the many pathways they can take in the future,” said school counselor Kathy Barber. “We’re grateful to all the organizations that dedicated their time and expertise to help our students envision what their future could look like.”

Presenters delivered engaging presentations, hands-on activities, and real-world insights into their fields. Students even had an opportunity to do a flight simulation as pilots. Other careers in focus included those in healthcare, law enforcement, technology, education, trades, and more.

The Career Day initiative underscores EJD’s commitment to preparing students for success by exposing them to real-world opportunities and encouraging informed decision-making about their future academic and career pursuits.

The Student Services Department extended its heartfelt thanks to all presenters, staff, and community partners who made this event possible.

