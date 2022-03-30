EJD Students Perform Spring Concert

PHOENIX, NY – The talent of Emerson J. Dillon students was on display during the seventh and eighth grade and select bands concert.

Under the direction of David Frateschi, the Phoenix students performed a variety of pieces for their mid-winter concert, which took place during Music in Our Schools Month. They even braved popular hits from the musical “Hamilton.”

The evening also marked the return of the select band, a concert band composed of students in grades 5-8 who have demonstrated high ability in music.

