ELMIRA, NY – Elmira College recently announced this year’s recipients of its annual Key Award. This year’s award was given to 783 students in 16 states. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school.

This year’s recipients included:

Emma Bova of Phoenix, NY

Madison Quaco of Pennellville, NY

Hannah White of Sandy Creek, NY

Rylee Denslow of Fulton, NY

Neva Rembowski of Pulaski, NY

Geena Abbott of Fulton, NY

Ian Mackenzie of Oswego, NY

Madalyn Carter of Fulton, NY

Dawson Krause of Fulton, NY

Julia Karkowski of Pulaski, NY

Perle Convey of Orwell, NY

“This award is given to students with the potential to excel academically, serve as leaders, and go on to enjoy success in life,” said Charles Lindsay, president of Elmira College. “We hope they will choose to make Elmira College their place.”

Sponsored by the EC Alumni Association, the Key Award recognizes students for high scholastic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and participation in extracurricular activities.

ABOUT ELMIRA COLLEGE

Founded in 1855, Elmira College is a private, residential, liberal arts college offering 25-plus majors, an honors program, 17 academic societies, and 16 Division III varsity teams. Located in the Southern Finger Lakes Region of New York, Elmira’s undergraduate and graduate student population hails from more than 20 states and nine countries. Elmira is a Phi Beta Kappa College and has been ranked a top college, nationally, for student internships. The College is also home to the Center for Mark Twain Studies, one of four historically significant Twain heritage sites in the U.S., which attracts Twain scholars and educators from around the world for research on the famous literary icon. Proud of its history and tradition, the College is committed to the ideals of community service, and intellectual and individual growth.

