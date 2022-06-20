SYRACUSE, NY – In honor of the new epic Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis, On Friday, June 24 from 6-8 pm, Internationally Acclaimed Elvis Tribute Artist and Hollywood actor Oswego resident Michael Paul Callahan will attend a meet and greet at CNY’s Destiny Mall at the Regal Cinema.

He will sign autographs, pose with the public for a photo, and share in the excitement of this movie’s opening day nationwide at NY’s largest mall.

Destiny USA will also offer a Raffle, prizes, giveaways, and more during the meet and greet!

Elvis the movie received a record setting 12 minute standing ovation at the annual world renowned Cannes Film Festival.

Experience the cinematic event of the summer. Get your tickets NOW, and see Baz Luhrmann’s #ElvisMovie only in theaters June 24! ?? #TCB https://elvis.warnerbros.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...