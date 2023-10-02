Eric Morris Joins Compass Federal Credit Union as Chief Operations Officer

OSWEGO, NY (October 2, 2023) – Compass Federal Credit Union has appointed Eric Morris as its first Chief Operations Officer.

Morris comes to Compass FCU after previously serving as the Director of Human Resources at Oswego Industries, Inc.

“I truly feel welcome here at Compass and am excited to continue to cultivate relationships with employees, members, the Board of Directors and the Oswego County community,” said Morris. “In my short time with the credit union, I have observed top notch customer service, a team cohesive environment and staff who are dedicated to supporting the membership, community and each other. It is this foundation that will allow us to build towards the future and help us reach our organizational goals. I thank everyone for the warm welcome and look forward to the future with Compass.”

A native of Oswego and a graduate of Oswego High School, Morris received a Bachelor’s of Science in Psychology from the University of Maryland, with a focus on Industrial/Organizational Psychology.

Prior to being the Director of Human Resources at Oswego Industries, Morris spent time in the finance department at Oswego Hospital as a Patient Access Supervisor.

Morris noted that he promotes a transitional leadership style that focuses on inspiring and motivating employees.

“It is through this approach that I strive to build autonomy and allow team members to become masters in their respective roles,” said Morris. “I believe effective communication is essential for a high functioning team and my door is always open to welcome feedback, suggestions and solutions.”

Michael Pisa, President of Compass FCU’s Board of Directors, says the continued growth of the credit union led to the expansion of the credit union’s management team.

“As Compass continues to grow to now more than 7,800 members, we are happy to expand our team as well,” said Pisa. “Coming to Compass as our first Chief Operations officer, Eric possesses a diverse professional background with particular expertise in human resources. We look forward to working with Eric and working together toward our overall organizational goals.”

About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing nearly 7,800 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

