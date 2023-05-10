PHOENIX, NY – As part of its mission to ensure that hunger doesn’t get in the way of a child’s education, Erin’s Angels recently presented a check to the Phoenix Central School District that cleared all existing meal debts on students’ accounts.

“With SNAP benefits being reduced and inflation rising, it really created added hardships for families that were already struggling,” said Erin’s Angels founder Sheila Dion as she presented a check for $8,485.13. “On behalf of the Erin’s Angel’s Board, we are very pleased to be able to do this for the students we are working so hard to protect.”

Dion noted that Erin’s Angels hosts various fundraisers throughout the year to help provide students with nourishment and combat food insecurity issues. Through its fundraising efforts, the organization is able to provide food to nearly 125 Phoenix students each week through a backpack program.

“Erin’s Angels has benefited so many Phoenix students, and we are grateful for this incredible donation,” said PCSD Superintendent Christopher Byrne. “They work tirelessly to ensure that the children in our community have the nourishment they need to grow and thrive. This donation provides a much-needed relief to many of our families.”

