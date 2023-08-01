PHOENIX, NY – Our Item of the Month campaign channels support where it is most needed and maintains efficiency in our operations. The Item of the Month provides a win-win situation for both EA and YOU, enabling YOU to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve! Every August & September we do a Back-to-School Food Drive for one of our most needed items- Cereal Cups!

We need over twenty thousand of these each school year to satisfy the need in the PCSD and WGSD.

Donations for Phoenix can be dropped off at the elementary school or the Phoenix Library.

Donations for West Genessee can be arranged for drop off with Olivia Colabufo at [email protected]

OR you can order from the link below for a direct ship!

Alternatively, your business can do a food drive during the next two months. There is a flyer that you can print and post at your office on our website.

Getting company employees excited about a food drive requires thoughtful planning, engaging communication, and fostering a sense of community and purpose. Here are some effective strategies to achieve this:

Set Clear Goals and Objectives: Start by defining specific and achievable goals for the food drive. How many cereal cups do you want to collect? Communicate the purpose and importance of the drive- hungry kids!

Create Friendly Competition: Organize the food drive as a friendly competition between teams, departments, or even individuals. Set up a leaderboard or visual tracker to showcase progress and encourage healthy competition.

Communicate Early and Often: Begin promoting the food drive well in advance. Use various communication channels like emails, posters, intranet announcements, and team meetings to keep employees informed and excited.

Share Impact Stories: Share stories of how previous food drives or similar initiatives have made a difference in the community. Highlight the positive impact that employees’ contributions can have on individuals and families in need.

Involve Leadership and Management: Get leadership and management involved in the food drive to demonstrate their support and commitment. Their participation can motivate employees and set an example.

Offer Incentives: Consider providing small incentives or rewards for participation, such as recognition certificates, team outings, or casual dress days. Prizes can encourage employees to get involved and contribute.

Host Kick-Off Events: Organize a kick-off event to build excitement and momentum. Consider hosting a themed breakfast, lunch, or social gathering where employees can learn more about the food drive and its impact.

Create Donation Drop-Off Points: Set up convenient and visible donation drop-off points around the office to encourage regular contributions. Make it easy for employees to participate.

Volunteer Opportunities: In addition to food donations, offer opportunities for employees to volunteer at local food banks or community organizations. Engaging in hands-on volunteering can strengthen the sense of purpose and fulfillment.

Celebrate Milestones: Celebrate and acknowledge milestones throughout the food drive. Recognize teams or individuals who have made significant contributions and thank them for their efforts.

Highlight Team Spirit: Encourage team spirit by encouraging departments or teams to work together to collect donations. Create a sense of camaraderie and unity in the workplace.

Show Appreciation: Express gratitude and appreciation to all employees who participate in the food drive. Send thank-you notes or emails to show that their contributions are valued and have made a difference.

Remember, the key to a successful food drive is to make it enjoyable and meaningful for employees. By creating a sense of purpose and emphasizing the positive impact of their contributions, you can inspire employees to participate wholeheartedly in the food drive and strengthen the sense of community within the company.

So, what are you waiting for? Download the Cereal Cup Food Drive Flyer TODAY!

