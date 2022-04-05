HANNIBAL, NY – Earlier this month, third and fourth-grade Fairley Elementary inventors set up their presentation boards to be judged for an in-school Inventive Minds competition.

As part of this year’s Inventive Minds club, students from Hannibal, Red Creek, Clyde-Savannah and Lyons elementary schools were tasked with solving an everyday problem and proposing a solution in the form of an invention. With a maximum score of 105 points, students were tasked with creating tri-fold presentation boards and answering written prompts describing the materials they used and how the invention would work in a real-life setting.

Each school hosted a preliminary round to determine who would advance to regional competition. Students were then judged by faculty panelists during an in-school tabling session in the school gymnasium.

The top 12 inventors from each district elementary then moved on to the invitational, held recently in Red Creek. Fairley student Mason B. and his “Bed Raider” invention – a robotic battery-powered plow built with Lego – took top prize in the building-wide competition with a score of 104/105!

Following the regional Red Creek invitational, Fairley student Cora Goetz placed 5th overall with her invention, the Page Keeper, while Lillian Dobscha placed 6th with her Handy Paint Glove! Students from Red Creek’s M.W. Cuyler Elementary claimed first through third place.

“We’d like to extend a huge round of applause to all of our bright-minded, young participants,” club co-advisor and teacher Bethany Simmons said.

