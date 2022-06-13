HANNIBAL, NY – Fairley Elementary students recently received a fire safety lesson thanks to members of the Hannibal Fire Company.

Chief Carl Emmons and several members of the fire company talked to students about ways to stay safe around bonfires, what to do in case of an indoor fire, and how each school subject is utilized in the firefighting profession. Students also learned about some of the tools of the trade and had an opportunity to spray water out of a fire hose and try on firefighter gear.

According to the Fairley Elementary teaching staff, the annual fire safety presentations are a unique way to teach students important safety lessons.

