HANNIBAL, NY – Fun, fitness, nutrition and health were in focus during Fairley Elementary School’s Healthy Family Night.

The annual event, which drew hundreds of attendees, provided families with several resources to promote healthy minds and bodies. Area agencies and organizations set up booths to promote their services while also distributing pamphlets and other informational material.

“We are so grateful to the community groups and agencies who made Healthy Family Night possible,” said Hannibal Central School District psychologist Brittany Meier, who helped coordinate the event. “Our families were able to access a ton of great resources all in one place, and we couldn’t have done it without our community partners, staff and volunteers.”

In addition to the community resources available, families also had an opportunity to participate in yoga sessions, play games, purchase books at the book fair, and win prizes in raffle drawings.

“It was another successful event for our HCSD community,” Meier said. “We’re already looking forward to doing it again next year!”

