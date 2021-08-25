Farnham Introduces Free Community Resource To CNY Parents

OSWEGO COUNTY – Now more than ever, parents could use a little bit of help. Farnham Family Services has partnered with the Positive Parenting Program, also known as Triple P, to provide parents across Central New York with the skills they need to raise confident, healthy children and teenagers and build strong family relationships.

As part of the Triple P program, Farnham Family Services has developed free, online virtual discussion groups; one for parents with children in the 0 to 12 age group and another for parents with teenaged children.

Parents who attend a discussion group will learn about:

Developing positive relationships

Increasing desirable behaviors

Teaching new skills and behaviors

Managing problem behavior

The group discussions will be held weekly on Wednesdays throughout September and October. Interested parents can register for a group through Farnham Family Services’ online portal (https://www.farnhaminc.org/Triple-P-Positive-Parenting-Program.aspx) or call (315) 596-2147.

###

About Farnham Family Services

The mission of Farnham, Inc. is to reduce and eliminate the abuse of alcohol and other drugs in Oswego County through the provision of treatment services, education, and intervention strategies, as well as networking with appropriate community agencies and providers of addiction related services.

About the Positive Parenting Program

The Triple P – Positive Parenting Program is one of the most effective evidence-based parenting programs in the world, backed up by more than 35 years of ongoing research. Triple P gives parents simple and practical strategies to help them build strong, healthy relationships, confidently manage their children’s behavior and prevent problems developing. Triple P is used in more than 30 countries and has been shown to work across cultures, socio-economic groups and in many different kinds of family structures.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...