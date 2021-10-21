Firebird Marching Band Excels In Fall Competitions

PHOENIX, NY – The Phoenix Central School District’s rich music tradition marched on this fall season as its marching band participated in several competitions against neighboring schools.

Fifty-one student musicians have suited up for the Firebirds this season while battling opposing bands and encountering the many challenges of playing during a pandemic. In the face of adversity, the Phoenix contingent thrived and won its first three competitions under the direction of John Bird.

“Making music together in any capacity is a win for any of our groups in the district,” Bird said. “What the students have done goes beyond making music. They are taking their craft to a different level.”

According to Bird, the band’s success is the result of a work ethic unlike any he has ever seen. That effort, coupled with a strong senior class, has yielded dividends throughout the season.

“This is the hardest working group that I have ever worked with,” he said. “They are also the nicest kids on the planet. We have some great senior leadership and that makes a huge difference.”

In addition to dedicated students, Bird lauded the community effort that has made the marching band program such a success.

“If it weren’t for the generous support from our administration, board members, parents, bus drivers, my staff and volunteers, none of this would be taking place,” Bird said. “We here in Phoenix have the absolute best support system. It’s truly the best place to work.”

