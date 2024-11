FULTON – The First United Methodist Church of Fulton will host a rummage sale on April 1-2. The two-day event will run Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m.

A selection of items will be available: from household items and home decorations, to gently used furniture and much more.

The First United Methodist Church of Fulton is located at: 1408 State Route 176, Fulton, NY 13069 – located across from the Fulton Jr. High School.

