MEXICO, NY – Kristen Foland recently accepted the role of Assistant Superintendent for Personnel at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation.

Foland is no stranger to CiTi, as she spent the last three years working as the Director of Instructional Support Services, working with all nine Oswego County School Districts to provide professional development support, connections and best practices to educators.

“I am excited to take on new challenges in this new role, but what I am most thrilled about is the ability to continue to work with the phenomenal team at CiTi,” she said. “Up to this point, the majority of my work has been with component districts; over the past year, I have had the opportunity really dig in and work with many of our staff at CiTi, and I have enjoyed every minute of it.”

Starting as a classroom teacher for Central Square School District in 1997, Foland taught third and fifth grades for 10 years. She then moved into the role of Curriculum Consultant for four years, followed by the role of Instructional Coach for three years after that.

Foland completed her administrative internship at Pulaski Academy & Central Schools as Vice Principal of Lura Sharp Elementary and accepted the position of Director of Instruction shortly after, a position she operated in for three years.

Mark LaFountain precedes Foland as Assistant Superintendent for Personnel, who retired this past July after nearly 40 years in education.

“While I know there will never be a replacement for Mark LaFountain, I am honored to move into this new role and continue this important work,” said Foland.

