OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department reminds residents to prioritize food safety as they plan to gather for holiday meals this season.

“Food safety should always be the top concern when preparing a large meal,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Turkeys can contain germs that cause foodborne illness, so it is essential to follow safe practices for food preparation, handling, cooking and storage.

“Washing hands properly, cleaning frequently touched surfaces, keeping raw turkey separate from other ingredients and cooking the turkey to a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees are all important precautions to take to keep your family safe this Thanksgiving,” she continued.

Follow these U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) food safety tips when preparing a holiday meal:

Thawing:

Allow ample time for a frozen turkey to thaw. A frozen turkey can be safely thawed in the refrigerator or in cold water. When thawing in a refrigerator, allow 24 hours for every four to five pounds. The turkey should be stored in a container to ensure no juices contaminate other food in the refrigerator. Once thawed, a turkey can safely remain in the refrigerator for up to two days before cooking.

If thawing in cold water, allow 30 minutes for each pound. Submerge the wrapped turkey in cold water, changing the water every 30 minutes until the turkey is completely thawed. Once thawed, the turkey should be cooked immediately.

Preparing:

Practice proper hand washing before any food preparation. Start by wetting your hands with clean running water. Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Be sure to wash the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds, then rinse your hands well under clean running water and dry your hands using a clean towel.

Do not wash or rinse a raw turkey, as doing so can result in an increased chance of cross-contamination. USDA research found that one in four people who wash or rinse poultry cross-contaminate other food items with germs from the poultry.

To clean surfaces, wash them with soap and warm water to remove dirt and debris. Then use a commercial sanitizer, sanitizing wipe, a solution of chlorine bleach or another household disinfectant to sanitize. Bacteria found in poultry products can survive on counters and kitchen surfaces for up to 32 hours, so be sure to sanitize after handling raw turkey.

If you handle your turkey in the sink, be sure to fully clean and sanitize your sink and other surfaces afterward and before prepping any other foods.

Prevent cross-contamination. Turkeys can be large and difficult to handle, which makes the risk of cross-contamination higher during meal preparation. Turkeys may contain salmonella and campylobacter, common germs that can cause foodborne illness. Keep raw meat and poultry separate from produce and cooked foods. Prepare food that will not be cooked before handling raw meat and poultry.

Cooking:

Always use a food thermometer while cooking turkey. There is no way to see, smell or feel bacteria on the poultry, so the turkey must be fully cooked to a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees to kill bacteria. The turkey is safe to eat when it reaches that temperature in three locations: the thickest part of the breast and the innermost parts of the wing and the thigh. If any of those locations do not register at 165 degrees, continue cooking until all three locations reach the safe internal temperature.

If stuffing your turkey, the center of the stuffing must also reach a temperature of 165 degrees.

Serving:

Follow the two-hour rule. Food left out at room temperature is only safe for two hours and becomes vulnerable to bacteria if left out any longer. Serve small portions of a large dish, keeping the rest in the oven or refrigerator.

Keep hot food hot and cold food cold to prevent harmful bacteria from developing. Hot food must be kept at or above 140 degrees by serving it in slow cookers, warming trays, or chafing dishes. Cold food must be kept below 40 degrees by serving it in trays or bowls nestled over ice. Remember to replace ice as needed.

Storing leftovers:

Any food that has sat out at room temperature for more than two hours should be discarded.

For turkey leftovers, carve the bird into smaller pieces and put them in small, shallow containers to allow the meat to cool evenly and quickly.

When re-heating a turkey, use a thermometer to ensure that it reaches that safe 165-degree temperature.

When saving leftovers, be sure to refrigerate them quickly and finish them within four days. Freeze leftovers to store them for longer periods.

For questions about food safety this Thanksgiving, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) to talk to a food safety expert or chat live at ask.usda.gov from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you need help on Thanksgiving Day, the Meat and Poultry Hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also visit FoodSafety.gov to learn more about how to safely select, thaw and prepare a turkey.

For more information on staying healthy this season, contact the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547.

