Fans to depart early Sunday from 3 locations

CNY – The start of the NFL season is underway, and football fever is clearly on the rise! AAA Western and Central New York is hosting a trip for Buffalo fans to cheer on the team on the road for the season opener. More than 40 fans have space reserved on the motorcoach that departs early Sunday morning from three locations in Western and Central New York.

The media is welcome to cover the departure and arrival of excited fans who hope to have a lot to celebrate! The trip for the Bills’ season-opening game at the New York Jets runs from September 10-12. Details, including anticipated departure and arrival times, are listed below:

Buffalo: AAA Amherst, 100 International Dr. (Back lot near Dopkins & Co.), Amherst, NY, 14221, 17 fans

Departure: 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 10

Estimated Return: 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12

Rochester: RIT Inn & Conference Center (Far back lot near Thruway), 5257 W Henrietta Rd, Henrietta, NY 14467, 20 fans,

Departure: 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, September 10

Estimated Return: 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12

Syracuse: AAA Liverpool (In front of building toward road), 7485 Henry Clay Boulevard, Liverpool, NY 13088, 4 fans

Departure: 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 10

Estimated Return: 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12

Aside from the game, fans on the trip will get the Bills Mafia spirit going at a special tailgate party at MetLife Stadium. The trip also includes admission to the National September 911 Memorial & Museum, a trip to the American Dream Mall, and free time in Times Square.

AAA Group Travel offers the best of both worlds — a diverse selection of travel experiences with the extra savings and member benefits of group travel. More details can be found at www.AAA.com/Groups.

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/Mobile.

