OSWEGO -Teams of students from all five elementary schools in the Oswego City School District were represented in this year’s “Battle of the Books” competition, held at Minetto Elementary School.

The “Battle of the Books” is a reading program coordinated by the Oswego City School District’s library media specialists and is designed to encourage the reading of a variety of literature. Parents and faculty members served as coaches for the competing students.??There were two competition levels in this year’s battle: grades 3rd/4th and grades 5th/6th.

In this competition, students recently read a group of eight titles and competed in teams of 2-4 to answer questions about those books in a quiz show format. All questions began with the words “In which book…?” Students earned points for each correct answer. Panelists for the event included Dr. Mathis Calvin (Oswego City School District Superintendent) and assistant superintendents Dr. Heidi Sweeney, Mrs. Carrie Plasse, and Mrs. Nancy Squairs.

“We are proud of everyone’s participation and commitment to this exciting event,” said Oswego Middle School librarian Mary Alice Brennan-Steere.

Frederick Leighton Elementary School’s team took first place for the 3rd/4th competition level. The team was coached by Mrs. Morgan Dailey and included students Tatianna Davis, Luffy Lin, Emma Stevenson, and Shelby Wiegand.

Kingsford Park Elementary School’s team received first place for the 5th/6th competition level. This team was coached by Mrs. Kelly Shanly and includes students Julia Bovay, Natalie Breitbeck, Mackenzie Gates, and Finley Shanly.

Both teams will represent the Oswego City School District at the Onondaga/Oswego County Regional Battle on April 22.

missing or outdated ad config

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...