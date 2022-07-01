MINETTO, NY – The Minetto United Methodist Church will provide a free dinner on Thursday, July 14, serving take-outs only by drive-through from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. or until the food is gone.

The menu will be hot dogs, burgers, mac salad, beans, chips, and dessert. Donations are not expected but will be accepted.

A collection shed is available in the parking lot at the back of the church for clothing items that can be recycled. Useable items include: all clothing, shoes, sneakers, purses, blankets, sheets, pillowcases, drapes, and stuffed toys.

The church is located at the corner of State Route 48 and County Route 8, one block south of the Stewart’s Shop, midway between Oswego and Fulton, in the village of Minetto. Its physical address for GPS purposes is 2433 County Route 8, Oswego, NY 13126. The mailing address is PO Box 217, Minetto, NY 13115.

