Free Community Dinner At Minetto United Methodist Church Sept. 18

MINETTO, NY – The Minetto United Methodist Church will provide a free dinner on Sunday, September 18, serving dine-in guests and take-outs only in the dining room from 4 to 5:30 p.m. or until the food is gone.

There will be no drive-thru service. The menu will be ziti and meatballs, salad, bread, and dessert. Donations are not expected but will be accepted.

A collection shed is available in the parking lot at the back of the church for clothing items that can be recycled. Useable items include: all clothing, shoes, sneakers, purses, blankets, sheets, pillowcases, drapes, and stuffed toys.

All who desire a worship experience are welcome at our Sunday services. They begin at 10 a.m. and may also be viewed online from MinettoUMC.org. Our new pastor is Rev. Maureen Berson.

The church is located at the corner of State Route 48 and County Route 8, one block south of the Stewarts Shop, midway between Oswego and Fulton, in the village of Minetto. Its physical address for GPS purposes is 2433 County Route 8, Oswego, NY 13126. The mailing address is PO Box 217, Minetto, NY 13115. The church phone is 315-343-3465.

