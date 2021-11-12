FULTON – The Fulton Community Thanksgiving Dinner is on schedule for Thursday, November 25, from noon until all meals are gone, at First United Church of Fulton at 33 South Third Street in Fulton.

Due to the pandemic, again this year, the Thanksgiving Dinner will look a bit different from past years. Meals will be ‘take-out’ only.

Cars should enter from South Fourth Street on to One Way Utica Street into the church parking lot. They will exit on to South Third Street. There will be someone to take the orders and deliver the meals to the vehicles.

The free dinner is open to everyone. The complete Thanksgiving Dinner consists of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetables, roll, cranberry sauce, and pie.

An organizing committee consisting of representatives of several Fulton Churches and The Salvation Army is busy planning the sixteenth annual dinner. Nearly 300 meals were served last year.

Financial donations are still being accepted to help offset the cost of providing this delicious meal. Checks (Thanksgiving Dinner in the memo) can be sent to the First United Church of Fulton, 33 South Third Street, Fulton, NY 13069

First United Church of Fulton is located at 33 South Third Street in Fulton, between Cayuga and Utica Streets.

