UTICA, NY – A free virtual Disability Awareness Training session is being offered on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

The Training Will Include:

Basics of Americans with Disabilities Act

Definitions of Neurodivergent Disabilities

Defining Workplace Accommodations

The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ (WDB/HMO) NY Systems Change and Inclusive Opportunities Network (SCION) Grant.

“Join us for a free a training presented by David Whalen, a noted ADA trainer,” NY SCION Disability Resource Coordinator Kelly Manley said. “Mr. Whalen will be going over what the Americans Disability Act of 1990 is and how it impacts us today.

“He will review key disabilities, including neurodivergent disabilities (this refers to conditions that will show neurotypes that are divergent from a given social or medical norm) and what those disabilities entail and how it could impact someone’s life and ability to work. Mr. Whalen will also go into what accommodations could be made in the workplace that would assist people with disabilities in becoming successful in their work environment.

“I personally participated in a training held by David Whalen in August of 2022 and highly recommend his training to others who work with people with disabilities. Mr. Whalen is very knowledgeable and is a great source of information on disability awareness.”

About David Whalen:

David Whalen has worked in the disability field his entire career, founding Disability Awareness Training in 2004. He has trained some 600 audiences on the topic of disability awareness. Training is designed to sensitize and educate on disabilities as it pertains to employment to include best practices. He worked at Niagara County ARC for 17 years serving adults with developmental disabilities. He is a Northeast ADA Certified Trainer specializing in employment. He is a Past-President of the Williamsville Central School District’s Special Education Parent Teachers Association (SEPTSA), former Chair of the Parent Network of WNY and Town of Amherst Committee on Disabilities. He currently serves on the National Fire Protection Assn’s Disability committee, Commissioner of the Amherst Challenger Baseball division, and Board Member for C-HOPE of WNY.

TO REGISTER FOR THIS VALUABLE ONLINE EVENT:

Contact Kelly Manley

Phone: 315-207-6951 ext. 139 – Email: [email protected]

https://www.working-solutions.org/news/free-virtual-disability-training-with-guest-speaker-david-whalen

To learn more about the NY SCION grant program, please visit https://www.working-solutions.org/training-grant-programs/disability-grant-ny-scion

Equal Opportunity Employer/Program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities

