FULTON – The Fulton Public Library Memoir Committee is hosting a book release presentation called “Echoes of Faith: Memories of Fulton Churches.” at the Friends of History annual meeting.

Fulton Public Library Memoir Committee Director Caroline Chatterton and Committee member Jim Farfaglia will be on hand to discuss their new book release. The event will take place on Tuesday, September 27 at 6:30 p.m.

A slideshow and discussion will follow along with an announcement of the next memoir book release.

Also, a chicken BBQ will be held on October 2 at the Fulton Polish Home. The event will start at 11:30 until sold out.

