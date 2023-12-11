Friends Treat Library Staff to an Early Holiday Celebration

December 10, 2023 Contributor

OSWEGO – Members of the Friends of the Oswego Public Library hosted their annual holiday celebration in honor of the library staff on Friday, Dec. 8 in the library’s community room. Library staff and members of the library’s board of trustees enjoyed lunch, a gift card tree, and treats from Ninnie’s Cakes and Pastries. Pictured are a few of those in attendance. Look for members of the  Friends at the River’s End Bookstore until Christmas to wrap your holiday book purchases. All donations support the programs of the library.

Print this entry

Be the first to comment

Comment