HANNIBAL, NY – The Hannibal Central School District’s Universal Pre-Kindergarten program provides students with a full day of opportunities to learn, grow and thrive.

For the district’s youngest learners, the full-day program helps build critical foundational skills. Pre-k students participate in organized learning activities where they hone their social skills and learn how to interact with their peers in a variety of settings.

“They have designated class time for math and English language arts, and also participate in specials,” said Fairley Elementary Principal Amy Bird. “Students enjoy PE, music, art and library time, following a schedule similar to students in other grade levels.”

Registration packets will be sent home April 1. To be sure you receive a registration form for your eligible child, or if you have any questions, please call 315-564-8100 (Press 1). To be eligible for the program, your child must turn 4 years old by Dec. 1, 2022. UPK screening will be held June 17.

