FULTON – Acknowledging that the past two years have been especially challenging for students, Fulton City School District has proactively decided to add restorative practices specialists to district buildings.

Restorative practices specialists’ intentions are to help students with Social Emotional Learning, better known as SEL. The purpose of SEL is to teach students coping skills in areas of social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making. SEL also helps students learn how to build and maintain healthy relationships.

“The restorative practices position has been so meaningful to our schools and students,” said Ryan Fluent, restorative practices specialist for Lanigan Elementary. “We have had so much fun working with the students and staff in each building, and we look forward to seeing the continued positive impact of our work!”

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact your student’s building restorative practices specialists.

Fairgrieve Elementary: Desiree Saladin, [email protected] 315-593-5550 x4602

Granby Elementary: Amy Kunzwiler, [email protected] 315-593-5480 x6450

Lanigan Elementary: Ryan Fluent, [email protected] 315-593-5470 x7119

Volney Elementary: Kelley Sluka, [email protected] 315-593-5570 x8578

Junior High School: Caitlin Toleno, [email protected] 315-593-5540 x3461

