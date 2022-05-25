Fulton Lions Club Donates $500 To Fulton Music Association

May 25, 2022 ChirelloMarketing
The Fulton Lions Club recently donated $500 to the Fulton Music Association (FMA), as part of FMA’s Spring membership drive. Steve Chirello, FMA president, left, accepts the donation from David Guyer, Fulton Lions Club president.
Since 1995, the FMA has worked to bring many exciting concerts to Fulton each year, like the 10th Mountain Div. Veterans Day Concert, summer concerts at Bullhead Point, and a community Christmas concert. FMA is also a longstanding sponsor of the Fulton Jazz Festival. For more information, visit them on Facebook, under “Fulton Music Association.”

